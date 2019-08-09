Loews Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) Boosted as Stock Rose; American Money Management Stake in The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Has Lifted by $441,336 as Stock Declined

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 34.89M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – Ford at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS AXELROD TO START IN MAY, REPLACES MICHELLE CARTER; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO SFR 21 FROM SFR 22; 03/05/2018 – CUMMINS INC CMI.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $154 FROM $188; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-BofA is arranging a $6 bln loan for Petrobras Unit bid- Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CFO PAUL DONOFRIO SPEAKS ON CALL WITH REPORTERS

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.92. About 8.31 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS $3.31 TLN AT END OF APRIL :SCHW US; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab April Core Net New Assets $9.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Management Group invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Davis Selected Advisers owns 489,624 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company reported 338 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 843,137 shares stake. Andra Ap holds 0.12% or 94,500 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 27,977 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Coe Mgmt Limited Co invested in 1.7% or 34,275 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 124,333 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated accumulated 2,172 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). The Illinois-based Vestor Limited Com has invested 0.05% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 3.24M shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd accumulated 156,245 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitchell Capital Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 124,632 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 1.60 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dep Rcpt (SPY) by 10,099 shares to 1,268 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,430 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. On Monday, August 5 Goldfarb Mark A bought $100,367 worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 2,595 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timber Creek Mgmt Ltd reported 483 shares. Cullinan Associate Inc invested in 88,443 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Moneta Grp Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 573,054 were reported by Highland Cap Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.76% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 19.27 million shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of owns 1.39 million shares. Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 0.33% or 374,249 shares. Biondo Advisors has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Quantres Asset reported 63,900 shares stake. Finemark Commercial Bank And Tru reported 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi stated it has 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sather Gru Inc owns 72,593 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 1.04 million were accumulated by Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware. Cardinal Mngmt has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares to 74,550 shares, valued at $11.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.