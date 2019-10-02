Loews Has Upped Its Unitedhealth Group I (UNH) Holding; Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) stake by 1659.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wolverine Asset Management Llc acquired 26,282 shares as Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Wolverine Asset Management Llc holds 27,866 shares with $469,000 value, up from 1,584 last quarter. Ambac Finl Group Inc now has $896.45 million valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 210,711 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F

Loews Corp increased Unitedhealth Group I (UNH) stake by 83.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 25,000 shares as Unitedhealth Group I (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Loews Corp holds 55,000 shares with $13.42 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group I now has $205.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.47. About 3.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) stake by 25,000 shares to 244 valued at $5,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) stake by 23,971 shares and now owns 29 shares. Jd Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealth Architects Lc has invested 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcmillion Mngmt has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8 shares. Captrust invested 0.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Covington Inv Advisors holds 1.73% or 21,744 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp invested in 0.02% or 382 shares. Cetera Ltd Llc holds 13,792 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Monroe National Bank & Trust Trust Mi has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ifrah Fincl Ser stated it has 5,245 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.7% or 48,100 shares. Westpac Corp invested in 169,306 shares or 0% of the stock. Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 1,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Highland Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.61% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinnacle Associate Limited owns 55,505 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 1.73% or 14,360 shares. Putnam Investments Llc holds 1.80 million shares or 0.98% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 21.42% above currents $216.47 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. Raymond James maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. On Friday, May 3 the insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M.

Loews Corp decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 20,000 shares to 333,055 valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 428,000 shares. Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) was reduced too.

