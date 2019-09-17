Loews Has Trimmed Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $564,000; Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) by $44.78 Million as Share Price Rose

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35 million, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 1.08M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q ADJ EPS $3.63, EST. $3.30; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 508,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 929,495 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.81 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 662,458 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 14/05/2018 – AEP Names Smoak President And COO Of SWEPCO; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 26/03/2018 – AEP Recognized As A 2020 Women On Boards Winning Company; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. New (NYSE:OKE) by 467,114 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $169.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP) by 49,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.56 million for 19.25 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group I (NYSE:UNH) by 25,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

