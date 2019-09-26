Loews Has Trimmed Its Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $3.02 Million; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Valuation Declined, Holder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Cut Its Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 479,133 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Drops as Fatal Accident Slows Ticket Sales; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS BLADE INSPECTIONS HAVE FOUND NO CRACKS, FATIGUE; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CEO SAYS PRICING COMPETITION IS `WIDESPREAD’; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS CAPTAIN CAME TO COMPANY IN 1994; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Customer Demand Strong For Rest of Month; 18/04/2018 – WestJet to ‘accelerate’ fan blade inspections following fatal Southwest accident; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – THE FLIGHT 577 AIRCRAFT HAS BEEN TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 336,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 830,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 621,033 shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 19/04/2018 – Investors Prepare to Flex Muscle in Support of Women on Boards; 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD FLNG.OL – ON MAY 28 ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TWO X-DF LNGC NEWBUILDINGS UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT HHI FOR $ 184M EACH VESSEL; 18/04/2018 – Fitness Powerhouses Muscle & Fitness and FLEX Magazine are Merging; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PRECISION MANUFACTURING SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP SPV IN HONG KONG FOR THE TRANSACTION; 15/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS FUTURE DEALS NOT TO FLEX BALANCE SHEET; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX POR FEM F-L CR-FLEX POR FEM F-R MINUS CR-FLEX POR FEM G-L This device is indicated for; 26/03/2018 – FLEX LTD – MFLEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF EQUITY INTERESTS IN NON-US SUBSIDIARIES OF FLEX THAT OPERATE CHINA-BASED BUSINESS OF MULTEK, FOR PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $273 MLN; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4235 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/03/2018 – SUZHOU DONGSHAN PLANS TO BUY PCB ASSETS FROM FLEX

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.13M for 12.74 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 855 shares to 5,849 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.93 million shares or 3.06% less from 432.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Skylands Lc holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 96,000 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Incorporated holds 0.04% or 82,278 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 1,868 were reported by Fincl Management Professionals. Hendley And Company holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 24,605 shares. Jane Street Group Lc stated it has 75,326 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 265,295 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rothschild Il reported 0.02% stake. 21,361 are held by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. 55,198 are held by Jefferies Gru Ltd Com. First Midwest Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 10,386 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 18,065 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 225,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 107,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 365,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).