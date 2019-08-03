Loews Has Trimmed Its Lkq (LKQ) Stake; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 48 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 30 sold and reduced their stakes in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Loews Corp decreased Lkq Corp (LKQ) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 185,000 shares as Lkq Corp (LKQ)’s stock declined 9.14%. The Loews Corp holds 400,000 shares with $11.35M value, down from 585,000 last quarter. Lkq Corp now has $7.91B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. About 1.51 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 3.57% of its portfolio in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund for 1.25 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $67,039 activity.

The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 1.38M shares traded or 106.20% up from the average. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.47 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings.