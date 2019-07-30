Loews Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position by $1.69 Million; Third Avenue Management Cut Holding in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by $25.70 Million as Valuation Declined

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 389,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 414,026 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.33 million, down from 803,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Vornado Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 822,346 shares traded. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has declined 3.26% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNO News: 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management Firm, Equiem, Launching in New York City; 30/04/2018 – VORNADO REALTY 1Q AFFO/SHR 91C, EST. 52C; 04/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 04/04/2018 – Vornado Air Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 13/04/2018 – Vornado: 1Q Charges Also Include Expenses for Contested NYC Property Transfer Taxes and Write-Off of Series G and Series I Issuance Costs; 03/04/2018 – Commercial Real Estate Technology Solutions Continue to Grow in the United States With Australia’s Premier Property Management; 10/05/2018 – MEDIA-Group of Toys ‘R’ Us workers wants proceeds from liquidation to make severance payment to those laid off- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Vornado Sees 1Q Charges of 39c/Shr; 06/04/2018 – VORNADO SAYS SALE OF 666 FIFTH STAKE WILL REPAY ITS INVESTMENT; 01/05/2018 – VORNADO’S ROTH: RETAIL PROPERTY SALES MARKET IS OFF

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, down from 88,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $146.16. About 2.44M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VNO shares while 116 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 142.62 million shares or 4.26% less from 148.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 2,090 shares. M&T Natl Bank has 10,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 561 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,095 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities owns 1.71% invested in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 1.55 million shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) invested 0.04% in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Chevy Chase Trust reported 145,409 shares. Menta Cap Limited accumulated 4,000 shares. Citadel Ltd reported 0.01% stake. 55,510 were reported by Axa. Merian (Uk) Limited invested in 40,873 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) for 127,307 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 128,236 shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability reported 9,755 shares.

More notable recent Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Vornado Completes $167.5 Million Refinancing of 61 Ninth Avenue – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vornado; An Undercovered REIT That Needs Some Attention – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vornado forms JV for retail portfolio valued at ~$5.56B – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vornado Agrees to Sell its 25% Interest in 330 Madison Avenue – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Frp Holdings Inc. by 7,770 shares to 131,757 shares, valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl A by 109,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jbg Smith Properties.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $27.62 million activity. The insider Morrow J William sold 263 shares worth $36,979. 200 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $27,896 were sold by Whalen Kathleen M. $3.90 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by CAMPBELL VICTOR L. Shares for $5.24M were sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Torres Kathryn A. sold $1.17 million worth of stock. STEELE JOHN M had sold 33,670 shares worth $4.72 million on Tuesday, February 12.