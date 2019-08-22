Loews Has Raised Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $6.57 Million; Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) Stock Value Declined While Employees Retirement System Of Texas Has Trimmed by $2.19 Million Its Position

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Acadia Rlty Tr (AKR) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas sold 81,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% . The institutional investor held 198,638 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, down from 279,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Acadia Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 141,260 shares traded. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 5.88% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.88% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q Rev $63.1M; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust 1Q EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold AKR shares while 51 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 1.29% more from 83.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 414,900 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 1.20M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Webster Savings Bank N A invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 120,166 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 4.05 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 278 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement invested in 10,341 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Axa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). Piedmont Advisors holds 20,478 shares. 31,585 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR). State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 171,628 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 198,638 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 74,510 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AKR’s profit will be $27.87M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Acadia Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares to 136,717 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 150,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,259 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).