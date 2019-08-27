Loews Has Raised Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position by $10.77 Million; Quantbot Technologies LP Has Raised Herman Miller (MLHR) Holding

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.43. About 22.95 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA COMMENTS IN FILING ON INCREASED CARREFOUR STAKE; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 31% This Year, BofA Leads; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S SHARMA: FED TIGHTENING `UNDER PRICED’ BY MARKET; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America profitability boosted by tax cuts and higher rates; 17/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 34.00 FROM USD 33.00; RATING HOLD

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) by 235.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 14,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The hedge fund held 20,346 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $715,000, up from 6,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Herman Miller Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 86,031 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR); 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 4,997 shares to 4,060 shares, valued at $580,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 10,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,066 shares, and cut its stake in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc holds 1,972 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 17,388 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.06% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Cwm Limited Liability holds 50 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,162 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,728 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Ameritas Invest, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22,081 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 30,613 shares stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 7,069 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 31,319 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 2.79 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Voya Invest Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Balyasny Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 19,071 shares.

