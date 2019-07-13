Loews Has Raised By $10.77 Million Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position; American Asset Management Has 1.2 Sentiment

American Asset Management Corp (AAMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold their stakes in American Asset Management Corp. The funds in our database now own: 398,688 shares, down from 455,232 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Asset Management Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 2.

Loews Corp increased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 3790.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 399,054 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Loews Corp holds 409,582 shares with $11.30M value, up from 10,528 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $280.02B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.45. About 28.71M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/03/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. to File Year-end Earnings, Schedule Investor Webcast to Discuss 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 15/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA HOLD MORE THAN 5% OF CARREFOUR VOTING RIGHTS; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 16/04/2018 – BofA shareholder return tops key level for first time in 7 years; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Capital Markets Head Murphy Is Said to Join Silver Lake

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16.89 million are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Seizert Prtnrs Lc accumulated 1.81M shares or 2.23% of the stock. 41,077 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.6% or 918,168 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt reported 1.81% stake. Johnson Fin Group holds 75,273 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.22% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 13,882 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Guild Inv, a California-based fund reported 68,423 shares. Moreover, Jennison Associate Limited Liability Company has 0.18% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Weatherstone Cap Mgmt invested in 16,800 shares. S&Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.61% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Boyd Watterson Asset Lc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 15,964 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 9. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Loews Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 173,000 shares to 440,000 valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) stake by 325,388 shares and now owns 181,271 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Altisource Asset Management Corporation for 63,535 shares. Putnam Investments Llc owns 166,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 81 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.28 million. The firm offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides management services to NewSource Reinsurance Company Ltd.