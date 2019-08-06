Loews Has Lowered Its Pretium Res (PVG) Stake by $2.60 Million; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Alexandria Capital Lifted Stake

Alexandria Capital Llc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc bought 3,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 123,160 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 119,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $83.9. About 3.83 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees 2018 Net Sales Between EUR15B and EUR15.5B; 08/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Doubling down on the Keytruda franchise, Merck pays $300M and promises $5B-plus to partner with Eisai on its budding cancer star $MRK; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/03/2018 – Merck & Co Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 02/05/2018 – L.A. Capital Management Slashes GE, Merck Stakes — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA COMMENTS ON CONSUMER HEALTH SALE IN NEWSPAPER; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 09/03/2018 – Onglyza Heart Failure Lawsuits Move Forward, As Federal Litigation Issues First Practice and Procedure Order, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 65,000 shares to 170,193 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $689.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 2,037 shares to 36,181 shares, valued at $9.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 3,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,820 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR).

