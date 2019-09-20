Loews Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $944,300; Market Value Rose; Bartlett & Co Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $528,808; Stock Price Declined

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, down from 120,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 27.49 million shares traded or 11.98% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 6,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 332,967 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.52 million, down from 339,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.06. About 10.09 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14,575 shares to 28,420 shares, valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P National Amt (MUB) by 2,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Cor (VCIT).

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 118,000 shares to 443,000 shares, valued at $24.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.