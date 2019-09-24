Loews Has Lowered Holding in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Stock Price Rose; All-Stars Investment LTD Trimmed Jd Com (JD) Holding by $4.50 Million as Valuation Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 20.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 599,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, down from 749,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 9.70 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM SAYS FILES TO CLARIFY POTENTIAL CONFUSION CAUSED BY CERTAIN STATEMENTS MADE BY CO’S CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, RICHARD QIANGDONG LIU -SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Tencent and JD.com invest in Leshi’s smart-TV unit; 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 01/05/2018 – TCL SAYS JD.COM TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN ITS UNIT THUNDERBIRD; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 333,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, down from 353,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 8.16M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 16/04/2018 – Assets of General Motors’ former Janesville facility to be auctioned as part of redevelopment; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea heads into crucial Friday deadline without labor deal; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM must make a decision soon on Vigneault; 23/05/2018 – TRUMP CONSIDERING 232 TRADE INVESTIGATION OF AUTO IMPORTS ON NATIONAL SECURITY GROUNDS -SENIOR ADMINISTRATION OFFICIAL; 28/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS TO GROW BOTH IN THE UNITED STATES AND CHINA, AND THIS VOLUME INCREASE “WILL LEAD TO A 100 PCT INCREASE IN CADILLAC PROFITABILUITY OVER THE NEXT FOUR YEARS” – NY AUTO; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote after new wage agreement; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45 million for 63.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 157,950 shares to 170,000 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 86,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).