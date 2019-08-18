Loews Has Lowered By $8.30 Million Its Western Digital (WDC) Position; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway has $33500 highest and $230 lowest target. $264.50’s average target is 11.18% above currents $237.91 stock price. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 8 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Deutsche Bank. See Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $253.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/07/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $315.0000 New Target: $335.0000 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Peer Perform Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $233 New Target: $240 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $248 New Target: $230 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Buy Maintain

Loews Corp decreased Western Digital Corp (WDC) stake by 28.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Loews Corp holds 440,000 shares with $21.15M value, down from 613,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp now has $16.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Rev $5B; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023

Among 10 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 5 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Western Digital has $7000 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $51.23’s average target is -7.18% below currents $55.19 stock price. Western Digital had 25 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Benchmark given on Tuesday, July 2. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird downgraded Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Friday, April 26. Robert W. Baird has “Underperform” rating and $4000 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. UBS maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Tuesday, April 30. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4700 target. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Bank of America.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Western Digital Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Western Digital Is Looking Beyond The Present – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Western Digital (WDC) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 55,472 shares. Blair William & Il reported 5,684 shares stake. Nuwave Inv Ltd stated it has 1,026 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.13% or 589,036 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability accumulated 7,237 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Lc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 33,293 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 22.53 million shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 12,215 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 646,677 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,584 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.07% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Agf Invs America accumulated 20,595 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 6 shares. D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 600,369 shares.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Canadian Pacific Smashes Grain Volume Records In 2018-2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lone Pine Capital Enters Activision (ATVI), Chewy (CHWY), Domino’s (DPZ) (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Canadian Pacific moves record amount of Canadian grain and grain products during 2018-2019 crop year; prepared to ship 2019-2020 crop – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Railroad Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

The stock increased 2.06% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $237.91. About 282,314 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $208 FROM $204; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOTH TCRC AND IBEW WHICH AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE OF 12:01 AM EASTERN TIME APRIL 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway, Pret A Manger, Travelex And WD-40 Among Companies To Embrace Continuous Accounting With BlackLine In; 20/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific, Rail Unions Reach Deal to Avoid Canada Strike; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 10/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific: Reached Tentative Four-Year Deal With Conductors, Locomotive Engineers; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway 1Q Net C$348M