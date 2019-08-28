Loews Has Lifted Anthem (ANTM) Holding; Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Sellers Increased By 16.72% Their Shorts

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) had an increase of 16.72% in short interest. VYGR’s SI was 2.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 16.72% from 1.93M shares previously. With 442,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s short sellers to cover VYGR’s short positions. The SI to Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s float is 11.19%. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 96,315 shares traded. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has risen 20.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VYGR News: 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS REPORTS MANAGEMENT CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – Old Mutual Voyager Global Dynamic Adds TD Ameritrade; 09/03/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces Longer-Term Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Trial of VY-AADC for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease; 07/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 18; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 30/04/2018 – Salient CRGT Expands Voyager Mobility Suite Solutions to Include Voyager Atlas and Voyager eDOC for Mobile Infused Future; 17/05/2018 – Voyager Therapeutics Announces New Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – MRI Interventions Announces Strategic Agreement with Voyager Therapeutics for Neurosurgical Device Service, Supply and Developm; 21/03/2018 – Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS INC – JANE HENDERSON, CFO, HAS ADVISED COMPANY OF HER INTENT TO PURSUE OTHER CAREER OPPORTUNITIES

Loews Corp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 952.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 20,000 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Loews Corp holds 22,100 shares with $6.34 million value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $255.53. About 490,741 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $4.0 BLN; 24/05/2018 – FREEDOM HEALTH SAYS CO, OPTIMUM HEALTHCARE HAVE NAMED JIGAR DESAI AS CEO & NANCY GAREAU AS COO FOR BOTH ORGANIZATIONS; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 23/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Jets Notes: Anthem, Hackenberg; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s Negative Outlook Reflects Elevated Fincl Leverage Ratios; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of EPS Topping $14.28; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Loews Corp decreased Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) stake by 325,388 shares to 181,271 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) stake by 173,000 shares and now owns 440,000 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 37.64% above currents $255.53 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 8. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Ford, UnitedHealth And More – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Voyager Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : HPT, TERP, CLNY, CBM, TAC, ERF, VYGR, USCR, RMR, URGN, SMLP, PGNX – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Over The Next Few Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The company has market cap of $696.87 million. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain.