Loews Has Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $6.57 Million as Shares Rose; As Moody’s (MCO) Stock Price Rose, Barr E S & Co Has Lifted Stake by $5.55 Million

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 30,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 182,455 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.04 million, up from 151,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $207.44. About 350,603 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 To Philippine National Bank’s Emtn Program; 21/05/2018 – UAE Credit Profile Reflects Mix of Wealth, Oil Reliance: Moody’s — Market Talk; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Comments On Pepper Residential Securities Trust No. 16; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S ON SPAIN SAYS DO NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL CHANGES IN DEBT BURDEN; DEBT-TO-GDP RATIO IS LIKELY TO REMAIN OVER 90% FOR SOME YEARS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kirkwood School District R-7, Mo’s Go Aa1 Rating; Removes Negative Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und./Aa1 Enh. To Fort Mill School District 4 (York County), Sc’s Series 2018a General Obligation Bonds; The Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades 14 Banks’ Long-Term Ratings; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Ratings To Eastern Michigan University’s Series 2018a&B Bonds; Outlook Revised To Negative; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Prairie Du Chien, Wi’s Go Bonds And Note Anticipation Notes

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23 million, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $107.49. About 11.84 million shares traded or 4.19% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Positive on Tata Steel on Local Pricing; Likes ’24 Bond; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 11 (Table)

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares to 74,550 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,400 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.42% or 15,750 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 169,992 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ca stated it has 94,216 shares or 4% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk reported 588,457 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 120,023 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Mngmt Gp Limited holds 0.16% or 19,440 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advsr has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Asset Group Lp accumulated 10,530 shares. Gradient Invests Lc has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.77% stake. Mariner Lc has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 467,480 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 2,373 shares. Cordasco Net accumulated 668 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Inc Ca reported 64,610 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,573 shares to 24,242 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,828 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc holds 0.02% or 1,630 shares in its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 24,796 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 2,050 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Assetmark Inc stated it has 85,574 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Tru accumulated 0.04% or 8,235 shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.12% or 79,990 shares. California-based Meritage Grp Incorporated LP has invested 4.03% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 1.30 million shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Marshfield Assocs has 11.74% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Putnam Invs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Mirae Asset Invests invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 422,689 shares.