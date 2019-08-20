Loews Has Decreased Its Position in Western Digital (WDC) by $8.30 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ares Cap (ARCC) Stock Value Rose While Glovista Investments Trimmed by $362,474 Its Position

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15M, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.91 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy; 13/03/2018 – Tech Today: Wither Broadcom? Bully for Western Dig, Nutanix’s Bright Prospects — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.88. About 1.15 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management LLC Exits Position in Inspired Entertainment; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 200 shares were bought by BARTLETT STEVE, worth $3,554 on Monday, May 20. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 16,739 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 110,037 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 19,827 shares. Shanda Asset Mgmt Holdings invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 56,455 were accumulated by Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp. Blair William And Il has 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). New South Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alps Advisors invested 0.06% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Fifth Third Bancshares has 396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.23% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 40,000 were accumulated by Paw Capital Corporation. Greenwich holds 262,618 shares or 4.84% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability holds 124 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 117,070 shares. 546,766 are held by Loomis Sayles Lp.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc by 148,392 shares to 595,347 shares, valued at $20.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 6,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EZA).

