Loews Has Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $1.11 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Holding in Home Depot (HD) Has Raised by $29.82 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 4.69 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/05/2018 – GM can’t sell stake in S.Korea unit over next 5 years under rescue deal – S.Korea; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea Board to Vote on Filing for Receivership as Talks Fail; 26/04/2018 – US sales bolster Fiat Chrysler and GM; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea and union to talk again on Friday, seek to stave off bankruptcy; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE CRUISE AV IN 2019; 30/03/2018 – NY/NJ Port Auth: After Years in the Air, Newark Liberty GM Opts for a Ground Stop

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4108.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 156,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 159,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.69M, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.92. About 3.01 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 27,600 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $35.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Correvio Pharma Corp by 261,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 119,397 were reported by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Agf Inc has invested 0.37% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Illinois-based Crystal Rock Cap has invested 3.56% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 858,658 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1832 Asset Management LP invested in 1.01M shares or 0.66% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 23,994 shares. Peoples Fin Corp invested in 0.11% or 1,150 shares. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated reported 0.26% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Security Natl Trust holds 2.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 48,409 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Company Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 81,221 shares. Invesco Limited reported 2.21M shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Truepoint owns 2,055 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 138,383 shares. Cls Invs Lc accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Lc invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 60,320 are owned by Butensky Cohen Security. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.34% or 2.00 million shares. 4.71M are owned by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Macquarie stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 106,063 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 54 shares. Management Limited Company holds 1.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 485,389 shares. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability holds 6,571 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Fosun, Hong Kong-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service stated it has 0.23% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The California-based Shelton has invested 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 134,661 shares.