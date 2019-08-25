Loews Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $7.37 Million as Share Price Declined; Cohen Capital Management Lifted Its Cvs (CVS) Stake by $3.49 Million

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 29.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 139,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, down from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 163.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 65,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 106,164 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, up from 40,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94 million shares traded or 4.48% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue reported 0.57% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Comm Bancshares holds 119,061 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Provise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.72% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lmr Prtnrs Llp has 7,398 shares. Field & Main Bank & Trust, Kentucky-based fund reported 4,976 shares. Country Club Na holds 0.41% or 65,034 shares in its portfolio. Chieftain Management holds 6.9% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 3,875 shares. Boston Ltd Com owns 147,594 shares. Griffin Asset accumulated 9,518 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The New York-based Cannell Peter B Inc has invested 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palladium Prns Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,891 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 94,919 shares. 7,500 were reported by Credit Capital Investments Limited Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 4.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,026 shares. Tompkins Financial reported 119,077 shares. Smart Portfolios Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 5,158 are held by Portland Ltd Liability. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 17,648 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.06% or 389,724 shares in its portfolio. 69.23 million were reported by Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership. Founders Financial Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,988 shares. 30,759 were accumulated by Jump Trading Lc. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.03% stake. The Illinois-based Country Tru Bancorp has invested 2.55% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Il has 1.29% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Earnest Ltd Liability Co reported 2,284 shares stake. F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.53% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 20,000 shares to 22,100 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).