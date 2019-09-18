Loews Has Cut Stake in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $3.02 Million as Valuation Declined; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose While Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Cut Position

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 28.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 336,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The institutional investor held 830,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 1.01M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX OPT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX OPT FEM E-L; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- CR-FLEX PCT FEM C-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-L MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM D-R MINUS CR-FLEX PCT FEM E-L; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS GROUP AIR.PA – AIRBUS LAUNCHES NEW CABIN-FLEX OPTION FOR A380 WITH QANTAS; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Performa Power Flex Treatment Tables – 36C24418Q0370; 09/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Flex, Ltd. (FLEX); 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market l Technavio

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 61.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc sold 10,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 6,890 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 17,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.83. About 656,962 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -188.89% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 107,000 shares to 365,000 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 69,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold FLEX shares while 84 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 465.76 million shares or 1.10% less from 470.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lesa Sroufe owns 283,629 shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 3.35M shares stake. 67,750 are owned by Campbell And Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Co. Bessemer Inc holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Loews Corporation invested in 0.06% or 830,000 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 958,591 shares. Clearline Limited Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 136,811 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1.14M shares. 379,635 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Whittier Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co owns 276,464 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department reported 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 944,144 shares. Nwq Invest Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company reported 2.47M shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $482.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,448 shares to 16,559 shares, valued at $1.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).