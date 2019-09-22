Loews Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position by $5.72 Million; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Shares Rose, Holder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 92.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,727 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $487,000, down from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05M shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 637.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 89,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 104,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, up from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 11.65 million shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,999 shares to 457,581 shares, valued at $13.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 157,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 earnings per share, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Anthem in the red on continued cost concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 78,996 shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,178 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,000 shares. American Money Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.5% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 20,875 shares. Whitnell & Co reported 0.09% stake. Community Savings Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Assets Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 10,000 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.04% or 143,538 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0% or 16,000 shares. Hikari Ltd reported 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.01% or 9,033 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 0.13% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Granite Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.3% or 123,055 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invests owns 625 shares. Stoneridge Investment Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 21,443 shares in its portfolio.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 104,770 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 99,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Spotlight On Applied Materials, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAT) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: HSY, HON, AMAT – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy after the Fed Meeting – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials Earnings: AMAT Stock Soars on Strong Sales, Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend Nasdaq:AMAT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.