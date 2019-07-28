Loews Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $6.57 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Shareholder Trust Co Of Vermont Raised Holding

Trust Co Of Vermont increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,757 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 10,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $252.94. About 3.36 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – MDC Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 30/05/2018 – The JPMorgan of Europe? French Giant BNP Paribas Is on a Roll; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY AVERAGE CORE LOANS EX-CIB, UP 8% YOY AND 1% QOQ; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SAYS EQUITY MARKET STILL HAS A WAY TO GO; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Down 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO SEES POSSIBLE 40% EQUITY CORRECTION IN 2-3 YRS; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Tru Company has invested 2.56% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wright holds 2.52% or 61,636 shares. Fagan invested in 67,269 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,685 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru owns 28,350 shares for 2.52% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Management Limited reported 1.86 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. 83,574 are owned by Buckingham Capital Inc. Susquehanna Interest Group Inc Llp accumulated 3,242 shares. Patten Patten Tn has 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 16.55 million are owned by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. 85,865 were accumulated by Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx. California-based Affinity Lc has invested 3.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Insight 2811 reported 2,750 shares. Haverford Svcs reported 113,584 shares or 4.12% of all its holdings. Ims Mngmt holds 0.35% or 4,259 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 11,659 shares. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 18,000 shares worth $2.00 million on Tuesday, April 16. The insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40M. 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 75,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssr Mng Inc by 150,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,259 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 964 shares. Holderness Investments Com, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,514 shares. Eulav Asset Management reported 17,800 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) owns 2.13% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,970 shares. Citadel Lc reported 78,688 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Incorporated accumulated 14,667 shares. Mercer Advisers Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 400 shares. 9,648 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) stated it has 3,600 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Old Natl Fincl Bank In has 0.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,220 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,132 shares. First Long Island Investors Llc holds 26,758 shares. Miura Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Conning holds 30,349 shares.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,036 shares to 18,779 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,566 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.