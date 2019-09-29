Loews Has Boosted By $319,700 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; South Dakota Investment Council Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position

Loews Corp increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 59.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 2,300 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Loews Corp holds 6,184 shares with $864,000 value, up from 3,884 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $234.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 18.35% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 272,302 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 1.21M shares with $162.35M value, down from 1.48M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 20.34% above currents $129.96 stock price. Walt Disney had 24 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $137 target in Friday, April 12 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 13 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Worth US$132 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 10 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “One Major Difference Between Disney’s Original Series and Netflix’s – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Peoples Fin Serv Corporation has 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gabelli Funds Llc holds 785,599 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,620 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner owns 4,383 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,097 are held by Oakwood Capital Management Ltd Com Ca. Swedbank invested in 1.78 million shares or 1.13% of the stock. Florida-based Cap Wealth Planning Ltd Liability has invested 4.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 608,298 were reported by Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh. Guggenheim Ltd Co accumulated 275,107 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,000 shares stake. Maple Cap holds 0.18% or 5,609 shares in its portfolio. Benin Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 19,399 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Company reported 10,936 shares stake. Holderness Investments Communication has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12,296 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt holds 3,045 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Another Reason Not To Buy Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $149.53’s average target is 8.57% above currents $137.73 stock price. Microsoft had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. Nomura maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $16000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.