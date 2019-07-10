Loews Decreased Its Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Valuation Declined; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Holder Wallace Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $4.39 Million as Share Price Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 183,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.73M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 1.00 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 16.24% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TO ACQUIRE LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY AND ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone to Buy Some of Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 Billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO VODAFONE OR LIBERTY GLOBAL SHAREHOLDER APPROVALS; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 353,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10M, down from 383,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.74 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SEEKS TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATING: UNION SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – KDB SAYS GM AGREES TO SWAP ALL OF DEBTS OWED BY ITS S.KOREAN UNIT INTO EQUITY; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS MUSTAFA MOHATAREM, CURRENT CHIEF ECONOMIST, WILL REMAIN ACTIVE IN THE ROLE UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT LATER THIS YEAR; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q Earnings Are ‘Solid’ and ‘on Plan’ Says CFO Stevens (Video); 10/05/2018 – GM and Seoul agree on $7bn rescue package for South Korean unit; 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.69 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 399,054 shares to 409,582 shares, valued at $11.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares to 380,970 shares, valued at $76.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,312 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

