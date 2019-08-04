Loews Decreased Its Position in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by $588,000; As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Has Cut Its Holding

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14 million, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 4.48 million shares traded or 34.86% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 60,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.63 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.44M shares traded or 27.19% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.29% or 58,945 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,380 shares. 30,512 are held by Texas Yale Capital Corp. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Intact Investment owns 11,100 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 184 shares. Regions Corporation owns 602,022 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). British Columbia Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Clarivest Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Bell Fincl Bank holds 0.94% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 41,717 shares. Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn owns 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 400 shares. 115,483 were reported by Royal London Asset Ltd. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 7,783 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gp Ltd Liability.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares to 476,000 shares, valued at $7.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 965,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Co owns 0.64% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,397 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 1.97M shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 202,578 shares. Thornburg Investment Management, a New Mexico-based fund reported 263,608 shares. Blue Edge owns 4,719 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Management Com owns 110,625 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Prudential Fincl owns 856,437 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,119 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Llc invested 0.7% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 62,414 were accumulated by Greystone Managed Invests. 2,688 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Company Inc. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 84,422 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 184,183 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company reported 9,590 shares stake.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Superior Group Of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) by 23,163 shares to 379,666 shares, valued at $6.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRKB) by 312,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).