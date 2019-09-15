Loews Cut Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $564,000; Stock Value Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Upped Its Check Point Software Tech. LTD (CHKP) Position by $387,550; Share Value Declined

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 428,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.35M, down from 440,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 2.94 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Declares Dividend for Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Net $61M; 20/03/2018 – Ruder Finn Appoints Ryan Donovan to Head San Francisco Office; 11/04/2018 – Western Digital Introduces Purpose-Built Surveillance Card for Trusted, 24/7, Next-Gen Video Capture; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (CHKP) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 3,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 41,312 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78 million, up from 37,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 624,190 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 2,055 shares to 3,870 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,255 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “August 2019’s Most Wanted Malware: Echobot Launches Widespread Attack Against IoT Devices – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Security Stocks in Focus as Zero Trust Approach Evolves – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EFA, NXPI, CHKP, TEVA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Management Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw And holds 427,927 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 11.77M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 47 shares. Foundry Prtn Limited Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 152,180 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Liability owns 2,669 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.31M shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,845 shares. 10 has invested 0.32% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Cna holds 145,000 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.12% or 5.77 million shares in its portfolio. Iridian Asset Ltd Company Ct reported 4.16 million shares or 2.86% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Lc invested in 121,429 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Seagate Technology Looks Like A Good Bet – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Get Rid of Western Digital (WDC) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, JBHT – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports for Facebook, Mastercard & NIKE – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Western Digital Unveils High Storage-Capable Data Center HDDs – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,300 shares to 6,184 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gardner Denver Hldgs by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).