Loews Cut Position in Western Digital (WDC) as Stock Price Rose; As Cintas (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose, Scotia Capital Cut Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 57.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 3,246 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $656,000, down from 7,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 407,540 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.15 million, down from 613,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 3.62 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q EPS 20c; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 09/03/2018 – Western Digital to invest $4.6bn in joint venture with Toshiba; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Co Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Oppenheimer & Com accumulated 0.04% or 27,718 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 105,953 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 133,402 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,569 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 479,806 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 114,395 shares. United Automobile Association reported 991,532 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Malaga Cove Ltd holds 7,896 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 275,337 shares. State Bank holds 0.08% or 15,085 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% or 12,716 shares in its portfolio.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 47,500 shares to 965,505 shares, valued at $13.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.18% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jpmorgan Chase And Co reported 252,767 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 9,037 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cortland Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Congress Asset Ma holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 841,307 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Oakbrook Invests Limited Com accumulated 1,175 shares. Lvm Mi holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,108 shares. Moreover, First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 8,965 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,988 shares to 116,281 shares, valued at $32.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 56,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.