Loews Cut Its Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by $760,000 as Stock Price Rose; Tegean Capital Management Holding in Microchip Technology (MCHP) Has Raised by $3.01 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) by 38.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microchip Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $91.29. About 1.21M shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 23/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Microchip Technology on May 22 for “Pulse amplitude controlled current source for ultrasoun; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Senior Secured Notes Of Microchip Technology; 09/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation of Microsemi Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Microchip Technology Incorporated; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 16/03/2018 – Microchip Technology CEO to Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell on March 19, 2018; 04/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP: MICROSEMI HOLDERS APPROVED MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS; 07/05/2018 – Microchip does not confirm reports on China approval of Microsemi bid

Loews Corp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 333,055 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.83 million, down from 353,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 6.65M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 24/05/2018 – Goodyear Recognized by Subaru for Excellent Performance; 14/03/2018 – RPT-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS WILLING TO PROVIDE SHORT-TERM LOAN TO GM KOREA ON CONDITION OF GM’S FULL COOPERATION ON DUE DILIGENCE; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS CFO ANDREW CARROLL TO TAKE GM NETWORK ROLE; 31/05/2018 – SoftBank Vision Fund to invest $2.25 bln in GM Cruise; 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing; 17/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer meets with Suns GM, owner; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB TO INJECT $750 MLN TO GM’S S.KOREA UNIT – YONHAP

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79M and $113.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 198,843 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold MCHP shares while 237 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 255.35 million shares or 19.48% less from 317.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Regions Financial holds 5,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.08% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership reported 66,724 shares. Aviva Public Ltd holds 85,857 shares. Century reported 0.11% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 39,920 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Field Main Bancorp stated it has 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 10,608 shares. 452 were reported by Spectrum Mngmt Inc. Waddell Reed invested in 2.93M shares or 0.63% of the stock. The Sweden-based Nordea Mngmt Ab has invested 0.01% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Generation Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.25% or 416,882 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 1.37M shares.

More notable recent Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Microchip Technology Reaffirms Financial Guidance for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microchip (MCHP) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.3% – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microchip (MCHP) Upgraded to Strong Buy on Revised Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 11,610 shares. Assetmark Inc has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Provise Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 5,282 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Bolt Cap LP reported 1.16 million shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.45% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Coastline Trust has 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,890 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc invested 0.77% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Architects Inc reported 1,649 shares. Cadence Commercial Bank Na owns 33,793 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Redwood Capital Management Llc invested in 350,200 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 466,338 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Addison Capital accumulated 0.85% or 31,513 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stoneridge Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 1.56% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Recall 2019: 3.4 Million Trucks and SUVs Recalled Over Brake Issues – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM takes forward step in labor talks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “GM Backs Off on Decision to Make Union Pay Workersâ€™ Health Care Costs; Other Issues Unresolved – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GM commits to U.S. battery cell development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will the UAW Strike Really Cost GM? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.95 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.