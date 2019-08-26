Loews Cut General Mtrs Co (GM) Position By $1.11 Million; Maltese Capital Management Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 80% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 740,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Maltese Capital Management Llc holds 185,000 shares with $5.10M value, down from 925,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $248.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.7. About 22.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Miami Entrepreneurs’ Confidence in Local Economy Reaches Highest Level Since 2016 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – GE Capital has “zero equity value,” according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 27/04/2018 – Bank of America Executive Fights Back After Firing

Loews Corp decreased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 7.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp sold 30,000 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Loews Corp holds 353,055 shares with $13.10M value, down from 383,055 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.34. About 1.38 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed; 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 13/03/2018 – DETROIT (Reuters) — General Motors Co President Dan Ammann said on Monday the automaker’s troubled South Korean operations can be a “sustainable, profitable business,” if unions and the South Korean government agree quickly on a restructuring; 28/03/2018 – GM Regains Perch as Most Valuable U.S. Carmaker Amid Tesla Slide; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.25B IN GM CRUISE HOLDINGS; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate GM Financial Consumer Automobile Receivables Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Market Share 16.3%; 15/03/2018 – INCHEON, South Korea — Union leaders at GM Korea decided Thursday not to demand a salary increase and bonus payments this year on condition that the U.S. automaker withdraws its plan to shut down a factory in the southwestern port city of Gunsan; 15/03/2018 – GM Move Follows More Than a Year of Building Test Vehicles for Self-Driving Technology; 26/04/2018 – S. KOREA FINANCE MINISTER, OFFICIALS DISCUSSED KUMHO, GM ISSUES

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.67 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.90’s average target is 30.71% above currents $26.7 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold”. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 46.75% above currents $36.34 stock price. General Motors had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

