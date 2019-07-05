Loews Corporation (L)’s Financial Results Comparing With Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). The two are both Property & Casualty Insurance companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 49 1.20 N/A 2.34 21.88 Old Republic International Corporation 21 1.07 N/A 2.59 8.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Loews Corporation and Old Republic International Corporation. Old Republic International Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Loews Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Loews Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 14.7% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Loews Corporation’s current beta is 0.69 and it happens to be 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Old Republic International Corporation on the other hand, has 0.95 beta which makes it 5.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.1% of Loews Corporation shares and 78.4% of Old Republic International Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Old Republic International Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation 1.61% 4.17% 9.51% 3.29% -0.08% 12.52% Old Republic International Corporation 2.05% 6.53% 7.4% 0.4% 8.7% 8.7%

For the past year Loews Corporation was more bullish than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats Old Republic International Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.