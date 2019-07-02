Loews Corporation (L)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP)

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 49 1.19 N/A 2.34 21.88 National General Holdings Corp. 23 0.56 N/A 1.77 14.01

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Loews Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Loews Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Loews Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Loews Corporation and National General Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.1% and 4.58% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation 1.61% 4.17% 9.51% 3.29% -0.08% 12.52% National General Holdings Corp. -0.17% 2.77% 21.89% 0% -0.71% 23.35%

For the past year Loews Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats National General Holdings Corp. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.