Loews Corporation (L)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY)

This is a contrast between Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.08 N/A 2.34 22.88 Mercury General Corporation 56 0.82 N/A 3.12 18.17

Table 1 highlights Loews Corporation and Mercury General Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mercury General Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Loews Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Loews Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Mercury General Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Loews Corporation and Mercury General Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Mercury General Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Loews Corporation is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.65. Competitively, Mercury General Corporation’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Loews Corporation and Mercury General Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 46.3%. Loews Corporation’s share held by insiders are 69.62%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 50.71% of Mercury General Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Mercury General Corporation -9.23% -10.45% 3.43% 12.52% 15.5% 9.67%

For the past year Loews Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Mercury General Corporation.

Summary

Mercury General Corporation beats Loews Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical breakdown, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeownerÂ’s insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.