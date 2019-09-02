Loews Corporation (L) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Loews Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.62% of Loews Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.91% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Loews Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.90% 0.90% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Loews Corporation and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation N/A 51 22.88 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Loews Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Loews Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Loews Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.56 1.75 2.61

The rivals have a potential upside of -97.83%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Loews Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Loews Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Loews Corporation has a beta of 0.65 and its 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Loews Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.76 which is 24.34% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Loews Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Loews Corporation’s peers beat on 6 of the 5 factors Loews Corporation.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.