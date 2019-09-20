Loews Corporation (L) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Comparing side by side

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 51 1.07 N/A 2.34 22.88 Enstar Group Limited 175 2.05 N/A 10.94 16.19

Table 1 highlights Loews Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Enstar Group Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Loews Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Loews Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Loews Corporation and Enstar Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 0.9% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 5.7% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

Loews Corporation’s current beta is 0.65 and it happens to be 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enstar Group Limited’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Loews Corporation and Enstar Group Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.8% and 87.8%. Insiders held roughly 69.62% of Loews Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.8% are Enstar Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% Enstar Group Limited 1.41% 0.95% 0.15% -0.33% -15.7% 5.72%

For the past year Loews Corporation has stronger performance than Enstar Group Limited

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Enstar Group Limited beats Loews Corporation.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in four segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, and reinsurance asset collection, as well as IT consulting and other services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including accident and health, aviation, marine, property and casualty binding authorities, non marine direct and facultative, liability, reinsurance, upstream energy, and terrorism. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The Life and Annuities segment manages the closed-block of life and annuity and its life settlements businesses. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.