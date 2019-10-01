Loews Corporation (L) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIHPP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews Corporation 50 0.74 259.00M 2.34 22.88 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 26 0.00 1.85M -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Loews Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Loews Corporation and 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews Corporation 521,756,647.86% 3.9% 0.9% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 7,229,386.48% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.8% of Loews Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Loews Corporation’s share held by insiders are 69.62%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loews Corporation -2.19% -3.71% 6.44% 11.29% 7.47% 17.62% 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 1.08% 3.77% 3.35% 23.57% -0.04% 32.71%

For the past year Loews Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

Summary

Loews Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and portable electronic communication devices. Its commercial property insurance products include standard and excess property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workersÂ’ compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages. The company also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and risk management, information, and claims administration services; and long term care and life settlement contracts. It markets its insurance products and services primarily through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters to various customers. In addition, the company owns and operates 24 offshore drilling rigs consisting of 4 drillships, 19 semisubmersible rigs, and 1 jack-ups for companies engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons. Further, it is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gathering and processing of natural gas. It owns and operates natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,930 miles of interconnected pipelines; approximately 435 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; and underground storage fields with aggregate working gas capacity of approximately 205.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Additionally, it operates 24 hotels in the United States and 1 hotel in Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.