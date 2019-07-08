Loews Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Amer (BAC); Chilton Investment Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by $17.83 Million

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 17.41 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 20/05/2018 – NOMURA HIRES BAML’S TRIVEDI FOR EQUITY SYNDICATE: MEMO; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch and Merrill Edge Launch Impact Portfolios, Broadening Opportunities for Investors to Align Their Investments With; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIR CFO OKINAKA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – GERMANY’S M+W SAID TO SELECT BOFA, UBS FOR POTENTIAL IPO; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) by 88.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 123,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,677 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 140,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $147.08. About 139,663 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has declined 0.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $925 MLN, UP 22.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 13/04/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT SAYS GREG GANTT TO BECOME CEO; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 27/04/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC ODFL.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE: $0.13-SHR QTRLY CASH DIV, A NEW

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 325,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,271 shares, and cut its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

