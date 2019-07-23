Loews Com (L) Share Value Rose While Reinhart Partners Raised Position; Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Apogee Enterprises (APOG) Holding by $775,927 as Market Value Rose

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,815 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.24M, down from 400,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 101,132 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC SEES 2019 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 9.1 PCT TO 9.6 PCT; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q ADJ EPS 96C, EST. 79C; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q Adj EPS 96c; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises 4Q 353.5M; 14/03/2018 Treas Johnson Gifts 127 Of Apogee Enterprises Inc; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.43-Adj EPS $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE 2019 ADJ. EPS VIEW EXCL 13C AMORTIZATION OF INTANGIBLES; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp Com (L) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 7,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 281,829 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51 million, up from 273,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 578,660 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 10/05/2018 – Loews Calls Fund Comments `Unfair,’ No Decision on Boardwalk Yet; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Loews Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (L); 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48

