Loews Boosted Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); As Splunk (SPLK) Market Value Rose, Peconic Partners Trimmed Its Stake by $6.20 Million

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 844,519 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS BEEN OUTPACING INDUSTRY ON CONSUMER DEPOSIT GROWTH WHILE ATTRACTING SIGNIFICANT NET NEW MONEY AND GROWING CLIENT INVESTMENT ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ITV PLC ITV.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 200P FROM 185P; 13/04/2018 – JP MORGAN HELD A 5.932 PCT INDIRECT STAKE IN TELECOM ITALIA AS OF APRIL 6, WITH NO VOTING RIGHTS – FILING; 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY EQUITY MARKETS REVENUE WAS $2.0 BILLION, UP 25%; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 30,000 shares to 353,055 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 560,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,831 shares. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $416,740 activity. Shares for $231,550 were sold by Carges Mark T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 EPS, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual EPS reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.