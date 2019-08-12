Loews Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Position; Scholastic (SCHL) Shorts Up By 3.09%

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) had an increase of 3.09% in short interest. SCHL’s SI was 1.06 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.09% from 1.03M shares previously. With 148,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL)’s short sellers to cover SCHL’s short positions. The SI to Scholastic Corporation’s float is 3.54%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $33.35. About 162,284 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Renaissance Learning’s B3 CFR upon an acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 13/03/2018 – Stephanie Smirnov Joins Scholastic As Executive Vice President & Head Of Global Corporate Communications; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC SEES FY ADJ. EPS $1.35 TO $1.45, SAW $1.20-$1.30; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 06/03/2018 – UNATION and the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation (NSAF) Partner for event discovery, promotion and ticketing; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 21/04/2018 – DJ Scholastic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHL); 12/04/2018 – New Professional Resources from Scholastic Highlight Responsive Literacy and Fluency lnstruction for K-8 Educators

Loews Corp increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 952.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Loews Corp acquired 20,000 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Loews Corp holds 22,100 shares with $6.34M value, up from 2,100 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $72.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.77% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $282.24. About 833,664 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share

Among 7 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 8. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8.

Loews Corp decreased Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) stake by 85,645 shares to 136,717 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) stake by 185,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold Scholastic Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 27.79 million shares or 1.05% less from 28.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C has 22,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 69 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 1.50M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 187,277 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 83,796 shares. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc has 38,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corporation has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). 346,755 were reported by Geode Mgmt Ltd Llc. Citigroup stated it has 0% in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). D E Shaw Commerce has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Coatue Management Limited Liability has 6,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Legal General Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL). Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) for 2.71 million shares.

Scholastic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes childrenÂ’s books worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. It operates through three divisions: ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. It has a 77.56 P/E ratio. The ChildrenÂ’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in the publication and distribution of childrenÂ’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and book fairs, and trade channel.

