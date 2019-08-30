Loeb Partners Upped Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $24.30 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $1.03 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 19,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.29 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 12.96 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 12.95 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 5,808 shares to 185,613 shares, valued at $28.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) by 26,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Industrials Etf (IYJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monetary Mngmt has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.02% or 2,335 shares. Moreover, Ronna Sue Cohen has 4.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 118,641 are owned by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hodges Cap Mngmt reported 0.32% stake. Moreover, Cahill Fincl Advisors has 0.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20,859 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 0.54% or 30,759 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21,224 shares. Martin Tn has 47,700 shares. Fifth Third Bank holds 2.52 million shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adirondack Trust holds 0.88% or 22,849 shares in its portfolio. 69,461 were accumulated by Wendell David Assocs Inc. Accredited Invsts holds 5,589 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.4% or 174,218 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco: Getting Attractive Around $50 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Systems: Back To Square One – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric Stock Is a Better Buy Following Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

