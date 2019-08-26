Loeb Partners Trimmed Urstadt Biddle Pptys (UBA) Position as Stock Declined; Shareholder Bruce & Co Has Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88 million shares traded or 77.40% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not so innovative now: Chamath Palihapitiya; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook questioned; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 25/05/2018 – Apple Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc (UBA) by 92.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 18,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.96 million, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Urstadt Biddle Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $776.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 87,531 shares traded. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) has declined 1.55% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical UBA News: 09/03/2018 Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q Rev $33M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBA); 31/05/2018 – Swiss private bank UBP buys Carnegie’s Luxembourg arm; 17/04/2018 – UBP Hires 6 From Standard Chartered in Singapore Wealth Business; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBP); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q EPS 12c; 11/04/2018 – UBP’s Calder Sees Three Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 09/03/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties 1Q FFO 33c/Shr; 03/04/2018 – Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tanglewood Shopping Center Located in Yonkers, NY

More notable recent Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “4 Retail REITs Built On Family-Branded Models Of Repeatability – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Put Urstadt Biddle Properties On Your Shopping List – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend Rate on Common Shares and Class A Common Shares – Business Wire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Retail REITs That Are Winning In The New Landscape – Investorplace.com” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Tencent Music, Starbucks And Under Armour In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,224 activity. The insider Biddle Catherine U bought $8,112.

Analysts await Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report earnings on September, 6. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.35 per share. UBA’s profit will be $13.12 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold UBA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 23.08 million shares or 1.71% less from 23.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 26,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heartland reported 150,000 shares. Grace White Ny invested in 0.37% or 75,997 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Parametric Port Lc has 173,272 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 13,255 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Albert D Mason Incorporated invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Prudential Fincl stated it has 66,617 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 46,146 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested in 11,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Lc stated it has 12,029 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 42,968 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 0% in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA). Matarin Management Lc holds 0.04% or 27,248 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/20/2019: AAPL,GS,MA,MAXR,BIDU,FN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “James Wang Watching iPhone, Services Revenue In Apple’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 13,973 shares. Ipswich Invest has invested 2.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Driehaus Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Essex Serv Inc reported 3.6% stake. Cibc Corp holds 1.83% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Management has invested 3.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 2.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 639,062 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 28.11M shares. Perkins Coie reported 24,904 shares or 2.2% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 119,394 shares. Stanley stated it has 7,568 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Curbstone Fincl Management Corporation holds 2.14% or 41,409 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw owns 5.82M shares. Marathon Capital Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 21,448 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt reported 0.46% stake.