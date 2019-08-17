Loeb Partners Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake by $3.99 Million; Shares Rose; Dodge & Cox Has Cut Its Stake in Jd.Com (JD) by $141.01 Million

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 98.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 39,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 690 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 39,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 10/04/2018 – P&G Declares Dividend Increase

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 4.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 34.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 39.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.49B market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 19.52M shares traded or 51.47% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – China’s JD.com invests $306 mln in Warburg Pincus-backed ESR; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – GUANGDONG SENSSUN WEIGHING APPARATUS 002870.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM ON BUSINESS COOPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – JD.com, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Management holds 1.23% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 61,651 shares. Bath Savings invested in 32,096 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Ashford has 0.04% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jp Marvel Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 42,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 3.40 million shares or 0.94% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont has 145,327 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership has 0.36% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 21,046 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smithfield Trust owns 67,573 shares. 292,100 are held by Ardevora Asset Llp. 53,390 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp. 179,495 are held by Lincoln Natl. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 19,167 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Cypress Limited Com (Wy) has invested 0.23% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Procter & Gamble Is Pulling Ahead With Q4 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : JD, UBS, DCPH, TVIX, NVS, GE, AMD, SQQQ, QQQ, TME, BABA, BE – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com, Inc. (JD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Could Solidify or Squelch Alibaba Stock Uptrend – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Macy’s, Tilray, Myriad Genetics – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “There Are Good Reasons to Jump Into JD.com Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 559,459 shares to 43.15M shares, valued at $2.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 553,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).