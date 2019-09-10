Loeb Partners Raised Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $24.30 Million; Idacorp (IDA) Valuation Rose While Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Position

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39M, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.58. About 21.18 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 23,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The hedge fund held 302,732 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, down from 326,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $108.21. About 225,251 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12B and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 15,070 shares to 601,572 shares, valued at $25.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eversource Energy by 102,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Analysts await IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 5.45% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.02 per share. IDA’s profit will be $96.94 million for 14.16 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by IDACORP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Berkshire Utilities’ Next Big Utility Bite – Forbes” published on April 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Macy’s, Cisco Systems, and Tilray – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Cisco stock drops after earnings include weak guidance – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Sets Itself Up for Success – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 77,250 shares to 300 shares, valued at $28.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 55,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).