Loeb Partners Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Lifted by $24.30 Million; Cincinnati Financial Has Cut Honeywell International Ord (HON) Holding by $17.38 Million; Share Value Rose

Cincinnati Financial Corp decreased its stake in Honeywell International Ord (HON) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 837,500 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.10M, down from 947,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Honeywell International Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 69.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.39 million, up from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00M shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Comm reported 50,000 shares. 11,719 are held by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0.28% or 5.75 million shares. Cibc Ww Markets holds 349,042 shares. Doliver LP has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Private Tru Com Na accumulated 21,546 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 4,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 6,100 shares. Hilltop Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Argent has 57,021 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. At Bank & Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 6,298 shares. First In reported 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Cadence Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 8,142 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 5.80M shares. Moreover, Epoch Investment Prtn has 0.11% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 158,432 shares.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 288,668 shares to 700 shares, valued at $17.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 421,596 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.84M shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt holds 6.17% or 954,208 shares. Cadinha And Communications Ltd stated it has 9,883 shares. Amg Bancorporation, Colorado-based fund reported 31,970 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Savings Bank And Tru Co Of Newtown stated it has 9,128 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stralem Communication has 3.4% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 137,540 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt reported 12,250 shares stake. Iowa Bankshares reported 125,482 shares stake. Round Table Services Ltd reported 14,484 shares. Princeton Strategies Gru Limited Liability has 2.26% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sather Financial Gp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edgemoor Inv has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 4,881 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco To Acquire Voicea For Videoconferencing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Trade War Pain Comes to Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Ciscoâ€™s stock had its worst single-day drop in almost six years – MarketWatch” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “From Cisco to Advance Auto Parts: Execs at top Triangle employers talk trade war – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/26/2019: TYPE, GOOG, GOOGL, TWTR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.