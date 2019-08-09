Loeb Partners Position in Boston Properties (BXP) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Decreased Its Position in Tri Continental (TY) by $484,328 as Stock Were Volatile

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 71,986 shares traded or 53.03% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.78M, down from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $130.9. About 602,526 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boltwood Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Com Il has invested 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 143,804 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.11% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 7,240 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com accumulated 3,134 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 224,600 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Hartford Investment Mgmt owns 16,881 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Williams Jones & Ltd Llc holds 3,150 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Chilton Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 152,925 shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca invested in 0.37% or 2,990 shares.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Microsoft, with aid of JLL, seeking space in Northern Virginia – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp holds 561,309 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 86,359 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc owns 9,093 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability has 39,737 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, First Republic Inv Inc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,283 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 13,746 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1607 Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.29% stake. Raymond James Tru Na has 10,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). 2,211 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Service Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Capital Limited has invested 0.19% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares Fourth Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” published on November 23, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tri-Continental Corporation Declares First Quarter Distribution – Business Wire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.