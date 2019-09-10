Loeb Partners Lowered Its Stake in Intel (INTC) as Valuation Declined; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Declined, Shareholder Financial Advantage Has Decreased Its Position by $1.80 Million

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.68. About 189,551 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.22 million, down from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.46. About 8.51M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at Scale; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK A/S ASETEK.OL – IN ANTICIPATION OF FORTHCOMING PRODUCT ANNOUNCEMENTS, ASETEK TODAY ANNOUNCED AN ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL TO PROVIDE HOT WATER LIQUID COOLING; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows; 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 09/03/2018 – Mercury News: Report: Intel eyes acquisitions to fend off expanding chip foes; 20/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Comey Memos; 19/04/2018 – Atipa Technologies Wins 2017 Partner of the Year for HPC Technical Solution at Intel Technology Partner Awards

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $79.30M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 0.03% or 124,896 shares. 1,800 are owned by Tower Limited Liability Corp (Trc). The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt has invested 1.33% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1832 Asset LP holds 0.11% or 954,200 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 52,356 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 15,527 shares. Hudson Valley Advsr Adv accumulated 6,950 shares. Prelude Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stephens Inc Ar reported 7,627 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 46,872 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding reported 125,949 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Oppenheimer And Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Boston Partners has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5,059 shares. Axa owns 2.08M shares. Bell Natl Bank invested in 58,421 shares. United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 2.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Spc Fincl holds 0.15% or 13,122 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 66,390 shares. Teewinot Advisers Ltd stated it has 97,670 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Ltd holds 0.06% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 37,729 shares. Stillwater Ltd Company stated it has 1.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Miracle Mile Advisors has 0.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 67,890 shares. Colonial Advisors accumulated 6,606 shares. Oaktop Mgmt Ii Limited Partnership owns 0.37% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 33,010 shares. Oak Associates Oh reported 611,178 shares. 312,900 were accumulated by Payden & Rygel.

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.11B for 10.38 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.