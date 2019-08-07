Loeb Partners Lowered Its Position in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $8.18 Million as Stock Price Declined; Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Valuation Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 51,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $165.06. About 199,546 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC –

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.38M, down from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 10.68M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – Liberty Oilfield Services at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Gains Daily Inflow of $85.1M; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/03/2018 – Finance Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.01 billion for 11.05 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has 21,103 shares. Weatherstone Capital Management invested in 0.45% or 4,162 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt reported 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,647 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 11,341 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc invested 0.73% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 39,565 shares. Central Comml Bank & invested 0.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foundry Prns Limited Liability invested 1.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Alley Ltd Llc invested 3.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.39% or 2.31 million shares. Advisors Asset holds 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 410,484 shares. Mcrae Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 4.50M shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity.