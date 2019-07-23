Loeb Partners Lowered Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Holding as Valuation Rose; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Lowered Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by $11.77 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 240,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 674,123 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65M, down from 914,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.82M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 92,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 93,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.85. About 2.13M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 7.39% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.82% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: Mini-Tender Offers Seek Less Than 5% of Outstanding Equity; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ADDED MAR, PLD, WYNN, HST IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.13M for 24.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 172,812 shares to 565,362 shares, valued at $40.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grou (NYSE:SMFG) by 93,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

