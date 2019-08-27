Loeb Partners Lowered General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $2.00 Million; Equinix (EQIX) Holder Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Its Holding

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 850 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49M, down from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 14.30M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 02/04/2018 – Iraq signs contract with Baker Hugues, GE to process natural gas produced with crude oil; 30/04/2018 – GE TO REDEEM ALL OUTSTANDING 4.700% NOTES DUE 2053; 23/05/2018 – GE chief warns on gas-fired turbines demand; 13/04/2018 – Current by GE Rolls Out Nationwide Energy Savings Program with Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 31/05/2018 – Wartsila CFO says GE’s Jenbacher would complement business well; 21/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Railroad Business; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 12/03/2018 – GE: BOARD WEIGHED CEO/CHAIR SPLIT, OPTED TO KEEP ROLES COMBINED

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $558.52. About 43,483 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Midwest Bancorp Division stated it has 60,396 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 0.34% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Indiana-based Monarch Cap Incorporated has invested 0.6% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,926 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 0.2% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.75 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 16,641 are held by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications. Vident Advisory Llc owns 131,161 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wealth Architects Lc holds 0.09% or 28,992 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.1% stake. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Verition Fund Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp reported 0.92% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00M worth of stock or 331,684 shares. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares to 143,160 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).