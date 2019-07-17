Loeb Partners Has Upped Its Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Stake by $5.04 Million; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Stockbridge Partners Raised Its Stake by $26.95 Million as Share Value Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.76% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 74,867 shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 58.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q REV. $38.0M, EST. $35.6M; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 24/04/2018 – Nektar and Takeda Will Split the Costs Related to the Clinical Trial; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 26/04/2018 – BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstract at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 13.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 277,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.70 million, up from 2.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.15. About 38,810 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.38 million activity. 63,000 shares were sold by Nicholson John, worth $2.70M.

More notable recent Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday’s ETF Movers: XOP, PXMG – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – Motley Fool” published on March 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nektar Q4 top line down 79% – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nektar: Elucidating The Ramifications Of The 2019 ASCO Data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 54,400 shares to 96 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,255 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NKTR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Davenport And Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 8,475 shares. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 647,578 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 310,528 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com has 69,171 shares. Alps Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) for 11,128 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 1,077 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 100,523 are owned by Alexandria Cap Ltd Liability Com. 123,717 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 474,057 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Software Announces LTI as New Consulting Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Guidewire Software Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assoc holds 626,838 shares. Oppenheimer Co accumulated 0.01% or 2,429 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Shannon River Fund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.93% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.41% or 20,978 shares. Zeke Capital Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 15,248 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 13 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 18,369 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 1.13M shares. 1.94 million were reported by Principal Group Incorporated. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 560,000 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Clough Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Valley National Advisers invested in 0% or 11 shares.