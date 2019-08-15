Loeb Partners Has Raised Holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by $5.04 Million; Motco Lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding by $310,401; Shares Rose

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, up from 50 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 08/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Initiation of a Phase 1b Clinical Study of NKTR-358, a First-in-Class Regulatory T Cell Stimulato; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 10/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics 1Q Loss $95.8M; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 10/05/2018 – NEKTAR 1Q REV. $38.0M, EST. $35.6M; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 30/05/2018 – SYNDAX & NEKTAR SAY ADDED FINL DETAILS NOT DISCLOSED

Motco decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 25,552 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, down from 26,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $273.13. About 679,205 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.71 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kellogg Co. (NYSE:K) by 6,926 shares to 52,785 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10 million and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 15,600 shares to 500 shares, valued at $39.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

